Transgender Model Munroe Bergdorf Fearmongers at Glamour Magazine’s Women of the Year Awards: ‘Fascism Is Here’

Transgender model Munroe Bergdorf fearmongered “fascism is here” during a bizarre rant about “transphobia,” and claimed people who pretend to be the opposite sex are facing “demonization.”

“We found ourselves in a deeply disturbing and uncertain point in history,” Bergdorf proclaimed at Glamour magazine’s Women of the Year Awards, adding, “It can no longer be said that we’re descending into fascism. Fascism is here.”

“And it’s up to all of us to keep each other safe. To yes, protect the dolls, but also to protect each other,” he continued.

For context, the phrase “protect the dolls” is a slogan used by transgender activists, calling on the public to “protect” men pretending to be women from anticipated attacks.

Bergdorf went on to say that the alleged “demonization” of people who live life masquerading as the opposite sex “serves to not only segregate trans women from cis women, but the trans community from public life.”

The term “cis” refers to a man or woman who does not identify as the opposite sex, and is used among transgenders and trans activists as a way of labeling regular people.

“Transphobia is, and will always be the thin side of the wedge,” Bergdorf asserted during his rant.

“The violence we condone for any of us is the violence we condemn us all to,” the trans model added. “Whenever you see it, regardless of who it is, be that protector, be that person. We keep each other safe, we protect each other.”

This is not Bergdorf’s first fearmongering tirade targeting people who are different than him.

In 2017, the trans model was fired from L’Oreal after publishing an unhinged rant against white people on Facebook, in which he claimed “all” whites are “the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth” and that they “don’t even realize or refuse to acknowledge” that their “existence, privilege, and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of color.”

“Your entire existence is drenched in racism,” Bergdorf said at the time, adding, “From micro-aggression to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this shit.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.