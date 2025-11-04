Hollywood Celebrities Make Last Minute Push for Socialist Zohran Mamdani, Newsom’s Prop 50

Hollywood’s elites are jumping to their social media to comment and urge followers to take action in the Tuesday election of New York City mayor and California’s Prop 50 attempt to gerrymander the state’s election districts to boost Democrat congressional seats.

Many of the far-left celebs are stumping for socialist New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Comedienne Ilana Glazer, Marvel superhero star Mark Ruffalo, actor Jeff Hillier, and activist Naomi Klein all joined an election eve phone banking event for Zohran Mamdani in New York.

Michael Moore is pushing his supporters to turn out all across the country. Moore has already endorsed Mamdani for New York City.

For his part, actor Patton Oswalt is trying to get liberals to the polls in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Star Trek cast member George Takei is also stumping for Mamdani.

It’s Election Day with critical races in several states. This is the first general election where voters get to tell Donald Trump what they think of him so far. Don’t miss your chance to make your voice heard! Vote like your country depends on it. Because it does. — George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 8:51 AM

Radical leftist actor Mandy Patinkin, who is Jewish, has been quite vocal over his support for Mamdani and took to Instagram on Tuesday to stump for the socialist Muslim candidate.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/mandypatinkin/3758425346602315070/?igsh=MTNuZjRvMnpvdW14bg%3D%3D

Sex in the City star Cynthia Nixon has also been a big Mamdani supporter.

Not every Hollywood celeb is supporting the Muslim candidate. Actress Amy Schumer is urging her New York City fans to vote for Andrew Cuomo.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DP7Nz_wEpuz/

And singer Marc Anthony has also joined the Cuomo campaign.

Other stars are pushing for voters to approve California’s Proposition 50, which would allow the state legislature to Gerrymander the state’s congressional districts to create brand new Democrat districts.

One star pushing the Prop 50 cuase is Star Wars star Mark Hamill.

TODAY: Don’t BOO… VOTE! ✅ CA: YES on PROP 50 ✅You poke the Bear, the Bear bites back! NJ: MIKIE SHERRILL for GOV. ✅ VA: ABIGAIL SPANBERGER for GOV. ✅

GHAZALA HASHMI for Lt. GOV. ✅ Let’s All Stick Together & #StickItTo_tRUMP!!!!! [image or embed] — Mark Hamill (@markhamillofficial.bsky.social) November 4, 2025 at 3:10 AM

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is also pushing Prop 50.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston