Nicki Minaj Thanks Trump White House for Featuring Her Song In TikTok Post: ‘This Is Pretty Incredible’

Rap superstar Nicki Minaj thanked President Donald Trump’s White House after the administration included a remixed version of her song in its latest TikTok post. “This is pretty incredible,” the award-winning singer said.

On Monday, the White House released another one of its Gen Z-esque social media posts, which featured a viral tune on TikTok that remixed 4 Non Blonds’ 1993 hit, “What’s Up,” with Minaj’s 2012 track, “Beez in the Trap.”

Watch Below:

The video, which shows several clips of Trump walking in slow motion to “What’s Up,” cuts to footage of the president alongside First Lady Melania Trump as Minaj’s track begins in the remix.

The mix includes Minaj’s lyrics, “Bitches ain’t shit and they ain’t sayin’ nothing, a hundred motherfuckers can’t tell me nothing.”

“This is pretty incredible. Thank you,” the “Anaconda” singer wrote in the comment section of the White House’s TikTok post featuring her tune.

The White House’s TikTok post arrives on the heels of Minaj praising President Trump for intervening and taking the matter of the “mass slaughter” of Christians in Nigeria by radical Islamists “seriously.”

On Friday, President Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter.”

“I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN’ — But that is the least of it,” the president continued. “When Christians, or any such group, is slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 Worldwide), something must be done!”

President Trump added that he is therefore “asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to immediately look into this matter, and report back to me.”

“The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!” President Trump proclaimed.

Minaj reacted to the president’s post by sharing a screenshot of it to X and thanking Trump and “his team for taking this seriously,” as well as calling for lifting “every persecuted Christian” up in prayer.

“Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude,” the “Super Bass” singer said. “We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.”

“Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice,” Minaj continued.

“Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously,” the “Starships” singer added. “God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.”

