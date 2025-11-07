Scarlett Johansson Calls Out ‘People Making Antisemitic Comments’: I’m ‘Concerned They’re Going to Be Physically Violent’

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson called out the rise in antisemitism during a recent interview with the Israeli news channel N12. “Whenever people are spewing any kind of hate, I’m always concerned that they’re going to be physically violent as well,” the Avengers star said.

In addressing “people making antisemitic comments and just assuming that you’re feeling the same way,” Johansson said, “In those moments I always feel it’s such a tightrope walk, because I think whenever people are spewing any kind of hate, I always am concerned that they’re going to be physically violent as well.”

“So, it’s a scary dilemma to find yourself in those moments, you know, should I speak up and defend my family, defend myself? Or am I actually inviting somebody to be physically violent with me? Who knows what the result of this is going to be,” the Lost In Translation star continued.

Johansson added, “I think there’s so much fear around that.”

Notably, there have been growing concerns about the apparent rise in antisemitism in American culture, and Johansson is not the only actress to have recently expressed her dismay over the issue.

Last month, Emmy-winning actress Patricia Heaton warned that the rise of antisemitism in America could easily lead to another terror attack like 9/11.

“I think Americans are starting to wake up and understand that radicalization — especially theologically motivated radicalization — is a threat to the United States,” Heaton said on the grim anniversary of the Palestinian-led terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

“It’s very important for Christians to recognize this and support the Jewish people — for democracy, for Judeo-Christian values that we all cherish, and we benefit from,” the Everybody Loves Raymond star continued.

“But you have to remember 9/11,” Heaton added. “You have to remember the first attack on the World Trade Center, and you have to take seriously these attacks on Jews that are happening on American soil.”

