Aimee Lou Wood Jeers at Fellow ‘White Lotus’ Star Sydney Sweeney over American Eagle Jeans Ad Interview

English actress Aimee Lou Wood jeered at fellow White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney over a recent GQ interview in which she was asked to grovel about her American Eagle jeans advertisement.

Wood, who played Chelsea on Season 3 of HBO’s The White Lotus, commented with a green nauseated-face emoji on photographer Misan Harriman’s Instagram post sharing a snippet of GQ’s interview with Sweeney.

Watch Below:

Wood also “liked” Harriman’s Instagram post, which included a bizarre caption suggesting Sweeney could be a “white supremacist” for making an American Eagle commercial and demanding that the Euphoria star “recognize the harm your jeans campaign has caused black folk.”

“Presuming that you are not a white supremacist, at least say how horrified you were by how this campaign was amplified and celebrated by unrepentant racists who believe in eugenics,” Harriman’s Instagram caption began.

“At least recognize the harm your jeans campaign has caused black folk, the undertone of the campaign is that your genetics are superior to others, the play on words is clear as day and racists LOVED it!” the photographer’s unhinged diatribe continued.

Harriman concluded his lengthy rant, declaring, “So, presuming you didn’t know when you shot it, you certainly do now, and it matters.”

As Breitbart News reported, Sweeney refused to apologize and cower to the woke outrage mob in a Tuesday interview with GQ‘s Katherine Stoeffel, who brought up her American Eagle “great jeans” ad from earlier this year.

“Were you surprised by the reaction?” Stoeffel asked in the clip posted to Instagram by Harriman, to which Sweeney replied, “I did a jean ad.”

After a brief, awkward pause, the actress added, “The reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans.”

“Jeans are uncontroversial, jeans are awesome, you look great in your jeans,” Stoeffel conceded, before asking the Christy star what she thought about President Donald Trump sharing the American Eagle jeans ad to Truth Social.

“That just seems to me like a very crazy moment for anyone, and I wondered what that was like,” the GQ reporter said, to which Sweeney responded, “It was surreal.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sweeney revealed that she ignored the strange backlash surrounding her American Eagle ad, telling Stoeffel that she was busy working.

“I kind of just put my phone away,” she said. “I was filming every day. I’m filming Euphoria, so I’m working 16-hour days, and I don’t really bring my phone on set — I work and then I go home and I go to sleep. So I didn’t really see a lot of it.”

Stoeffel then told Sweeney, “I want to give you an opportunity to talk about that specifically,” to which the actress replied, “I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about, people will hear,” without elaborating any further.

