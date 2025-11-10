‘Trailer Park Boys’ Actor Mike Smith Steps Away from Show After Sexual Assault Accusation

Actor Mike Smith, most famous for his role as Bubbles on Trailer Park Boys, has stepped away from the long-running show after a sexual assault lawsuit was filed against him.

According to The Hollywood Reporter documents filed in Nova Scotia, Canada, show that Smith was “charged on Oct. 2 in Halifax over an alleged assault that took place on Dec. 30, 2017, in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.”

“With the charge as yet unproven in a courtroom, Smith is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 10 in Halifax as part of a legal process led by the Nova Scotia Public Prosecutions Service,” noted THR.

The show is a mockumentary about the various hijinks of a group of trailer park residents. Trailer Park Boys Inc. acknowledged the accusations against Mike Smith in a statement.

“We are aware of the allegation concerning Mike Smith dating back to 2017 and take such matters seriously,” the statement said. “We recognize how difficult an allegation of this nature is for all involved.”

“Out of respect for the legal process, we will not comment further on the case. At this time, Mike has stepped away from his role at Trailer Park Boys Incorporated and Gary Howsam has assumed managing director responsibilities,” the statement concluded.

Smith has starred in the show since its inception alongside Robb Wells and John Paul Tremblay. Season 13 of the show is still set to air in 2026.

Smith was arrested in Los Angeles in 2016 on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery, but the charges were later dropped after the alleged victim released a positive statement about him.

