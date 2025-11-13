Woke Fail: Hall of Fame Boxer Christy Martin Defends Sydney Sweeney After Actress Ruby Rose Attacks: ‘She Is My Friend and Ally’

Boxer Christy Martin defended Hollywood megastar Sydney Sweeney after Australian actress Ruby Rose called the Euphoria star a “cretin” and claimed she “ruined” Martin’s biopic, Christy. “I want to be clear about who Syd is. She is my friend and ally,” the iconic boxer said.

“I’ve always been a fighter. My life reflected that in every way and now I fight for others,” Martin began in a Wednesday Instagram post, one day after Rose attacked Sweeney.

“The past few days I have seen some people attack my friend Sydney Sweeney,” Martin continued. “Syd not only worked her ass off for this film, she worked her ass off for me. For my story. For so many others suffering in silence.”

“So I want to be clear about who Syd is. She is my friend and ally!” the former professional boxer concluded in her post.

While Martin did not specifically name anyone who has been smearing Sweeney, the White Lotus star has been under attack by racist, anti-white leftists since her jeans commercial for American Eagle, again again in recent days for refusing to grovel before the woke mob in an interview with GQ.

On Monday, Rose blamed Sweeney for Christy‘s box office flop, calling her “cretin” in an unhinged Threads post, in which she bizarrely suggested the 28-year-old actress “hates” members of the LGBTQ community.

Notably, no actual evidence of Sweeney having “hate” for the LGBTQ community exists. The allegations appears to have simply been tacked on to a separate — and equally bizarre — claim that The Handmaid’s Tale actress is a “white supremacist” for being white in a jeans ad that featured a play on words.

In a Wednesday Instagram post in collaboration with Martin, the popular Sweeney fan page @lovesydsweeney wrote, “Many people are commenting: ‘Christy, I’m sorry they disappointed you’ or ‘Christy, I’m not going to watch the movie because that actress doesn’t represent you.'”

“It’s sad to see these kinds of comments when, in reality, Christy has a beautiful friendship with Sydney since the beginning of the project, and it’s noticeable how happy and proud she is of Sydney’s work,” the caption continued.

“She was present during filming, helping and supporting Sydney in everything,” the caption added. “Sydney dedicated herself to this project for months, changing her body and mind, and delivered a brilliant performance praised by everyone who watched it.”

The Instagram post went on to say, “The same Sydney who, since the beginning of her career, has played characters that represent the community, but is always judged based on fake news online.”

“It’s sad to see that a film with such a beautiful and inspiring story is being used to create a female rivalry between two of the best, most beautiful, strong, and talented women,” the caption asserted.

“Anyway, watch Christy in theaters and appreciate this incredible work done with so much love and dedication,” the Instagram caption concluded.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.