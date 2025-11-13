‘South Park’ Skewers OpenAI’s Sora 2, Shows Graphic Trump-Vance White House Sex Scene

Comedy Central’s South Park took on OpenAI’s artificial intelligence-powered video maker Sora 2, showcased an X-rated deep fake revenge porn tit for tat between South Park Elementary students, and featured a graphic sex scene between President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

With Tuesday’s episode entitled Sora Not Sorry, creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s South Park is continuing its descent into major political themes and its full-frontal lampooning on Donald Trump and the figures in his administration.

The episode begins in the show’s South Park Elementary, where Butters is laughing over the pornographic deepfake AI video of Red, which he created for revenge. Red returns the favor showing Butters and an animated creature named Totoro.

Detective Harris then ends up looking to hunt down Red because he imagines the video he released is real, not AI and vows to hunt down “that forest-dwelling piece of shit.” Meanwhile, other fake AI videos are flooding the neighborhood.

But the episode then turns to the show’s current obsession of ridiculing Trump in the most pornographic terms as scenes shift to the White House where Vice President JD Vance is seen trying to convince President Trump to abort the Antichrist baby he is expecting with Satan.

Watch:

In another segment in the White House hot tub, where VP Vance continues to try and talk Trump into an abortion. Satan enters the room and eventually leaves in a huff as Vance begins cozying up to Trump, which eventually leads the pair to bed where they engage in graphic sex while the Foreigner song “I Want To Know What Love Is” plays.

Meanwhile, the fake AI video scandal continues back in South Park. Red keeps making lurid AI videos as the police try to track it all down. But Detective Harris is very confused by the videos because he is wholly unaware that they are all fake. Both Red and Butters eventually admit to creating the videos with AI software.

But the investigation leads Harris to the South Park motel where tech bro Peter Thiel has been holding Cartman since previous episodes. The police end up arresting Thiel and while looking at his laptop they find that he had secretly placed surveillance videos around the White House. One of the videos happens to be that of Vance and Trump have their encounter in the Presidential bedroom. And that video ends up leaked to TV as a “Fox News Fake News Alert.”

The episode ends with Trump convincing Satan the video of he and Vance is fake before he discovers that Thiel has been arrested. Vance assures Trump that the plan to stop the birth of the Antichrist will work and then he and Trump embrace in a kiss as the credits roll.

The long-running Comedy Central seres’s season 28 continues with episode 4 on November 26.

