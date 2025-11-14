Billie Eilish Rages at Elon Musk: A ‘F**king Pathetic P*ssy Bitch Coward’

Left-wing pop singer Billie Eilish called tech mogul Elon Musk a “fucking pathetic pussy bitch coward” for allegedly not being charitable enough with his wealth.

Eilish shared several Instagram Stories from MyVoiceMyChoice detailing the many alleged world issues Elon Musk could solve with his vast wealth.

1.) End World Hunger 2.) Save Endangered Species 3.) Rebuild Gaza

Eilish then shared an Instagram Story that said “etc…. fucking pathetic pussy bitch coward.”

Eilish’s attack on Musk comes weeks after she told the billionaire class to give their money away as she accepted an award at a ceremony attended by tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg and others.

“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country,” Eilish said while accepting the Music Innovator Award at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards.

“I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it,” she added.

Eilish took it a step further to specifically single out billionaires, some of whom were in attendance at the ceremony.

“Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me,” she said. “If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.”

According to the New York Post, Eilish’s rebuke of billionaires received “laughter and applause from the audience,” with Mark Zuckerberg reportedly withholding his claps.

