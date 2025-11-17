FCC Chief Brendan Carr Reposts Trump’s Call for NBC to Fire ‘Ratings Disaster’ Seth Meyers ‘Immediately’

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr shared President Donald Trump’s call for NBC to fire the host of Late Night with Seth Meyers, in which Trump said the television host is “suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Trump wrote on Truth Social Saturday night, “NBC’s Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his “show” is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!”

Trump responded to Meyers’s ongoing monologues that were filled with anti-Trump rantings; Carr shared the president’s post:

Carr recently spent time with the president, saying Trump’s policies are “unleashing a new wave of growth and innovation in communities across the country.”

After ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel falsely claimed that the accused Charlie Kirk assassin, Tyler Robinson, was “MAGA,” Carr said Disney “can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Even though Trump had backed Carr’s comments, Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and conservative activist Ben Shapiro backed Kimmel over the Trump administration.

Cruz, the Senate Commerce Committee chair, accused Carr of “dangerous as hell” mafia-like tactics after he appeared to push for the removal of Kimmel’s show.

“And I’ve got to say, that’s right out of Goodfellas. That’s right out of a mafioso coming into a bar going, ‘Nice bar you have here, it’d be a shame if something happened to it,’” Cruz said on his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz.

Carr accused Democrats of “projection and distortion,” noting that Democrats in the Biden administration, in Congress, and elsewhere have demanded that the agency censor disfavored television networks and “everyday Americans.”