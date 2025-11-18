CNN Comedy Show Host Michael Ian Black Say ‘I Kinda Think’ Trump ‘F**ked Around with Kids’

Michael Ian Black, comedian and host of CNN’s Have I Got News for You, suggested that President Donald Trump is guilty of having sexual relations with children.

Black took to his account on the extremist, left-wing social media outlet BlueSky on Monday, where he wrote, “I didn’t think Trump fucked around with kids until this weekend. Now I kinda think he fucked around with kids.”

I didn’t think Trump fucked around with kids until this weekend. Now I kinda think he fucked around with kids. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack.bsky.social) November 17, 2025 at 10:43 AM

Black’s exclamation comes despite the fact that President Trump has called for Congress to vote to release the files involving convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein several times already. Some liberal allies of Black are beginning to ask if there is damning information in the files for Donald Trump, why would he be calling for them to be released to the public. It also seems unlikely that if there was anything that could get Trump in serious trouble in the files, the Democrats who controlled all the levers of government under Joe Biden, would have leaked it during the November presidential election.

For months, Democrats have repeatedly rejected efforts to release the Epstein files. Last week, the president called for the House to vote to release all the documents in government hands.

In a post on Truth Social, the president said he cares more about having Republicans “get BACK ON POINT” and to focus on what his administration has accomplished, such as securing the southern border, deporting criminal illegal aliens, and protecting women’s sports from transgender-identifying biological males.

“As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat ‘Shutdown,'” Trump wrote.

Trump added that the Department of Justice had “already turned over tens of thousands of pages to the Public on ‘Epstein,’” and added that they are “looking at” Democrats such as former President Bill Clinton and Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman and “their relationship to Epstein.”

Even Trump adversary, Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie said he does not think information in the Epstein files will implicate Trump in any crimes or improprieties.

“You know, I have never said that these files will implicate Donald Trump,” Massie said on ABC’s This Week on Sunday. “I really don’t think that they will.”

Trump has also recommended that the DOJ investigate several high-profile people who have been implicated in some of the files that have already bee released, including former President Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman, and major financial institutions.

Democrats, though, have pinned a lot of their hopes on taking Trump down on the release of these files. They were even caught pushing false claims against Trump may have been deeply involved with the convicted sex offender.

Even chief Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has said she never witnessed Donald Trump engaging in any crimes or untoward behavior in the many years she was being abused by Epstein and his rich and powerful guests.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston