President Donald Trump said Friday he will ask Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate ties between disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and former President Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman, and major financial institutions.

Trump announced his forthcoming action in a Truth Social post on Friday morning, days after the release of 20,000 documents from Epstein’s estate by the House Oversight Committee:

Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him.

Trump likened the release of the documents and the media coverage to the “Russia, Russia, Russia Scam.”

“This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his ‘Island.’ Stay tuned!!!” he added.

A short time earlier on Friday he contended that Epstein is “the Democrats’ problem” and that Clinton, Summers, and Hoffman should be asked about Epstein.

He wrote:

The Democrats are doing everything in their withering power to push the Epstein Hoax again, despite the DOJ releasing 50,000 pages of documents, in order to deflect from all of their bad policies and losses, especially the SHUTDOWN EMBARRASSMENT, where their party is in total disarray, and has no idea what to do. Some Weak Republicans have fallen into their clutches because they are soft and foolish. Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat’s problem, not the Republican’s problem! Ask Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, and Larry Summers about Epstein, they know all about him, don’t waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!

For instance, Summers, who served as Treasury Secretary in the Clinton administration and as director of the National Economic Council under former President Barack Obama, communicated with Epstein in 2017, 2018, and 2019, as the New York Times noted, citing the documents:

Jeffrey Epstein and Lawrence H. Summers, the former Treasury secretary, corresponded regularly, with Mr. Epstein at times offering advice about Mr. Summers’s relationship with a woman, emails released on Wednesday show. The correspondence, which took place in 2017, 2018 and 2019, suggests a far cozier and more intimate relationship between the two men than was previously known. The emails, some sent multiple times a day, were released by House Republicans along with more than 20,000 pages of documents.

On the other hand, Trump and Epstein had reportedly not associated in decades.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted on Wednesday that Trump booted Jeffrey Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club because Epstein “was a pedophile” and “creep.”