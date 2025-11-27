Katy Perry Sues Dying, Disabled 85-Year-Old Veteran over Property Dispute

Pop star Katy Perry has filed a lawsuit against a dying, disabled 85-year-old veteran over an ongoing property dispute in Montecito, California.

The dispute with Carl Westcott dates back to 2020 when Perry and her former partner, actor Orland Bloom, purchased his eight-bedroom estate in the affluent neighborhood serving home to many celebrities, per the New York Post.

In a note to him at the time, the high-profile pair begged him to accept their offer, said they were expecting a baby the following month and believed the home would be the best place to welcome her and raise her. Within days of the sale, Westcott, 86, a former army serviceman, sought to withdraw from the deal, arguing he lacked the mental capacity to comprehend the contract because he was on pain medication after back surgery when he signed.

A judge, however, ruled in 2023 that Westcott failed to adequately prove that his condition made him unable to consent to Perry’s purchase offer. Her lawyer also argued that Westcott may have received a backup offer from Maria Shrive, former wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“The singer then countersued for $3.25 million, claiming losses from being unable to lease the property during the court battle, plus $2.2 million for alleged repair work to restore the home and $3 million in legal costs,” per the Post.

As time pressed on, Westcott fell bedridden with Huntington’s disease that severely damaged his cognitive abilities and now receives around-the-clock hospice care. His son, Court Westcott, has claimed the case caused severe damage to his father’s health.

“The optics of a millionaire pop star demanding hefty damages from a very ill man are terrible,” PR strategist Abesi Manyando told The Telegraph. “This isn’t just a lawsuit, it’s now a David and Goliath narrative – a global superstar with wealth, legal resources and leverage versus an elderly, declining veteran who already lost his home. And that dynamic carries emotional weight.”

