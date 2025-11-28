Disney, Netflix Actor Tony Germano Dies from Rooftop Fall

Tony Germano, a popular voice actor for Nickelodeon, Disney, Netflix and others, has died after an accidental fall from the roof of his home in Brazil.

The actor died on Wednesday, Nov. 26, after he fell from his house in Sao Paulo as he worked on a renovation project, according to TMZ.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of actor and voice artist Tony Germano on the morning of Wednesday, November 26. Tony suffered a fall at his residence and, unfortunately, did not survive his injuries,” Germano’s representative said in a statement.

The actor’s representative added, “This has been a very painful moment for everyone who worked with him and cared for him, and we’re still processing the loss.”

“We kindly ask for respect and understanding during this painful time for his family, friends, and colleagues. Tony leaves behind a legacy of dedication, generosity and immense talent that touched everyone who had the privilege of working with him. His absence will be deeply felt,” the message concluded.

Germano had roles in Nickelodeon’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn and Go, Dog, Go! for Netflix. He also had a role in Disney’s 2017 remake of Beauty and the Beast, along with stage productions of The Phantom of the Opera, Jekyll & Hyde, and Miss Saigon.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston