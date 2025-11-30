Actor Guy Pearce Apologizes for Falsely Claiming Israel Has ‘Utter Disdain for Palestinian Life’: ‘I Am Deeply Sorry’

Australian actor Guy Pearce has issued a public apology for sharing “misinformation and falsehoods” on social media about Israel including the false claim the Jewish state has “utter disdain for Palestinian life.”

“It has been brought to my attention that, in my support of Palestine, I have inadvertently re-posted articles, and/or statements, that have contained misinformation and falsehoods,” Pearce told Jewish News.

“I am aware how sharing inaccurate content can cause confusion and distress; for this I am deeply sorry. I will certainly endeavour to be more diligent in future to verify anything I share online.”

Pearce has since declared he is leaving social media.

The Jewish News report details The Brutalist star shared material online featuring the anti-semite political commentator Nick Fuentes.

He also reportedly shared material that blamed Israel for the 9/11 terrorist attacks, accused Israeli officials of facilitating the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and claimed the “top three pornography companies are owned by Jewish people.”

Jewish News also reports Pearce shared a post in early November that read, “Remember, when Zionists tell you Islam will destroy America… While several major Las Vegas casinos/hotels that have caused gambling addictions, debt and prostitution were created and owned by Jewish Zionists… The Zionists (not Jews) want you to fear the people who stand against the corruption they are creating.”

In addition he has gone to social media to say he is “disgusted” by Israeli people.

As Breitbart News reported, Pearce responded to Israel’s successful rescue of four hostages from Hamas terrorists in 2024 by declaring all of those taken prisoner on October 7 could have been rescued “months ago.”

He further suggested moves to rescue them have been held in abeyance by the IDF, “but we know their true motivation.”

The Memento star offered no evidence to support his claims.

He also declared “SHAME on you Netanyahu” while decrying the Palestinian death toll as Israeli forces worked to free hostages from Hamas terrorists.

Guy Pearce first came to international attention for his 1994 role as a drag queen in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994).