James Woods Says Throw Minneapolis Mayor Frey’s ‘Traitor Ass’ in Jail for Refusing to Cooperate with ICE

Legendary actor James Woods tore into left-wing Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey after the mayor said he would not cooperate with federal immigration officials on Tuesday.

With the Department of Homeland Security turning its attention to the Twin Cities area, Democrat Mayor Frey held a press conference during which he boldly announced that he would not allow his city government to lend any aid to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers who are beginning to carpet the area for immigration enforcement actions.

Frey not only told the city’s Somali community that he is backing them over federal immigration law enforcement, he even broke out into the Somali language at his presser.

Woods blasted Frey for saying he would not work with ICE, and in a post to X, the actor suggested that officials should, “Throw his traitor ass in the clink then.”

Frey also offered illegal migrants some advice on what to do if confronted by an ICE officer.

“You have the right to remain silent and you have the right to a lawyer,” Frey said, according to immigrant website Shahan Journal. “You can refuse to sign documents until that lawyer is present. You have the right to not open the door unless a warrant has been shown.”

“Minneapolis is proud to be home to the largest Somali community in the entire country,” Frey added. “They benefit both the culture and the economic resilience of our city.”

The press conference was not the first time Frey started speaking in his broken version of the Somali language. Last month, after winning re-election, Frey delivered a portion of his victory speech in Somali.

For his part, Woods has repeatedly ripped opponents of America’s immigration laws. In October, for instance, he ridiculed the “mentally ill Democrats” who participated in a “nude die-in” to protest ICE in Portland. And in June, Woods demanded that California’s far-left Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom resign for pandering to rioters who burned down L.A. in opposition to ICE.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston