James Woods Tells Gavin Newsom to Resign Over L.A. ICE Riots: ‘When You Vote Democrat, You’re Voting for This’

Actor James Woods told California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to resign over the Los Angeles U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) riots. “Our beautiful state burned and destroyed by invaders.”

“You are such a fraud,” Woods told Newsom in a Monday morning X post, adding, “If it weren’t for a real leader protecting Californians from you, this whole state would be burning rubble. Resign!”

The Casino actor was responding to an X post from the California governor, in which Newsom bizarrely accused President Donald Trump of “manufactur[ing] a crisis and “inflaming conditions.”

“Yep. We not only have to watch our beautiful state burned and destroyed by invaders; we get to pay for it, too,” Woods added in another X post, reacting to California State Assembly member Carl DeMaio, who said the group instigating L.A. ICE riots had received $34 million in taxpayer money from California Democrats last year.

“The group instigating many of the riots in Los Angeles is CHIRLA – which got $34M in your tax dollars last year from Gov. Gavin Newsom and CA Democrats! DEFUND THE LEFT!” DeMaio declared.

Woods also reacted to an X post from FBI Director Kash Patel, which read, “Just so we are clear, this FBI needs no one’s permission to enforce the constitution. My responsibility is to the American people, not political punch lines. LA is under siege by marauding criminals, and we will restore law and order. I’m not asking you, I’m telling you.”

“This is for you, Newsom. Now go to the French Laundry and stuff your lying face with caviar while Los Angeles burns YET AGAIN under your feckless leadership. Let the adults handle your chaos,” Woods wrote to the California governor, sharing Patel’s post.

In another X post, the actor shared a photo from the Los Angeles ICE riots featuring flames and dark clouds billowing in the air above rioters waving a Mexican flag.

“‘We imported the third world, and now we’ve become the third world,'” the Ray Donovan star wrote, paraphrasing a quote frequently issued by conservatives who warn of the consequences derived from importing foreigners who do not share American values to the United States.

“When you vote Democrat, you’re voting for this,” Woods wrote in another X post, sharing an image of a masked rioter waving a Mexican flag as fire and smoke rises in the air behind him.

The Shark star also shared a video of Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Chief Jim McDonnell revealing that the rioters are now using weapons “that can kill” his officers.

“Which is EXACTLY why our President did the job that Venceremos Brigadier Bass refused to do,” Woods reacted.

Watch Below:

“We had individuals out there shooting commercial-grade fireworks at our officers. That can kill you,” McDonnell disclosed at a recent press briefing, adding, “We are overwhelmed, as far as the number of people out there engaged in this type of activity.”

“They’ll take backpacks, and the backpack will have a cinder block in it. They have a hammer, and they’ll break up the cinder block and use that, pass it around to throw at officers, to throw at cars, and throw at other people,” the LAPD chief added of the ICE rioters.

McDonnell said “There’s no limit to what they’re doing to our officers.”

“Nice job, Venceremos Brigadier Bass,” Woods sarcastically remarked, sharing video footage of several vehicles spray-painted with graffiti and completely engulfed in flames in Los Angeles.

Watch Below:

“Democrat California in a single image…” Woods proclaimed, sharing additional video footage of a rioters waving Mexican flags while flames spark around the charred remains of vehicles behind them.

As Breitbart News reported, riots sparked in downtown Los Angeles on Friday amid standoffs with leftist protesters and ICE agents, who are in the city to conduct raids and remove illegal aliens from the country.

In the days that followed, the disturbance intensified into all-out chaos, as social media users shared photos and video footage of the harrowing scene in L.A. while Democrats leaders — who claim to be “in command” of their city and state — pointed their fingers at the president.

On Sunday, President Trump announced that he directed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Defense (DOD) to aid in quelling civil unrest as ICE agents conduct raids in Los Angeles.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.