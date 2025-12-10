Actress Amanda Seyfried Will ‘Not F**king Apologize’ for Calling Charlie Kirk Hateful After His Assassination

Actress Amanda Seyfried “will not fucking apologize” for calling conservative activist Charlie Kirk hateful shortly after his assassination.

Upon Kirk’s assassination, the Mean Girls star wrote on Instagram that Kirk’s death was both “disturbing and deplorable” despite her believing that he pushed hateful rhetoric in his activism.

“I don’t want to add fuel to a fire. I just want to be able to give clarity to something so irresponsibly (but understandably) taken out of context. Spirited discourse – isn’t that what we should be having?” she said at the time.

“We’re forgetting the nuance of humanity,” Seyfried added. “I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk’s murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable. No one should have to experience this level of violence. This country is grieving too many senseless and violent deaths and shootings. Can we agree on that at least?”

Seyfried doubled down on her stance during an interview with Who What Wear this week as part of her promotional tour for The Testament of Ann Lee.

“I’m not fucking apologizing for that,” Seyfried said. “I mean, for fuck’s sake, I commented on one thing. I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes. What I said was pretty damn factual, and I’m free to have an opinion, of course. Thank God for Instagram. I was able to give some clarity, and it was about getting my voice back because I felt like it had been stolen and recontextualized—which is what people do, of course.”

Charlie Kirk, 31, was gunned down while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on September 10. He is survived by his wife Erika and two children. The alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, reportedly decided to kill Kirk because he “had enough of his hatred.”

