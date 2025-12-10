Netflix Dragged for Film Following a Trans Coal Miner Fighting ‘Patriarchy’: They will Turn Warner Bros. into a ‘Woke Wasteland’

Netflix is being dragged for its upcoming ultra woke film featuring a transgender coal miner “fighting the patriarchy.” Some are saying that with lunacy like this, Netflix is going to turn Warner Bros. into a “woke wasteland.”

Netflix revealed artwork for the Argentinian film, Queen of Coal, which stars Marvel and Star Wars star Pedro Pascal’s real-life transgender brother, Lux Pascal, as a trans person struggling to be accepted as a coal miner in Argentina’s Patagonia region.

The official description says the film is about “A trans woman dreams of working the coal mines — but in a town steeped in superstition and patriarchy, Carlita must fight to earn her place underground.”

The film has spurred many to worry that Netflix’s extremist, left-wing content will be imposed on Warner Bros. if Netflix is successful in buying the film studio.

X user Ryan Fournier, for one, jumped to his social media to lament that, “They are going to take the legendary home of The Sopranos and turn it into a woke wasteland. This is what a monopoly on your culture looks like. They will ruin everything they touch!”

Netflix was briefly the front runner to buy Warner Bros. Discovery when it announced its offer of $82.7 billion for the studio last week.

Steven Crowder warned that the consolidation of the media will make it even harder for parents to watch over what their children are being exposed to on TV and streaming.

The Netflix deal is not assured, however, as on Monday, Paramount launched a hostile bid for the company which values Warner at an enterprise value of $108.4 billion and represents a 139 percent premium to the company’s September 10 stock price of $12.54.

