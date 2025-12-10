Rosie O’Donnell’s Brother Is Grateful She Left the United States: ‘Best Decision She’s Made’

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving, O’Donnell promised her therapist that she would not post anything about Trump for two days. It lasted maybe a few hours.

“Roseann, you’ve got to detach,” an annoyed Kopetic told her during her visit. “You’ve got to disconnect.”

So she tried again. The first promise broken, she made another that Friday. This time, O’Donnell vowed not to post about Trump for three days. She told her 1.2 million Instagram followers that she was “gonna try again to not give him a minute of me.”

As Breitbart News reported, Rosie O’Donnell’s obsession with Trump apparently went as far as her telling her 12-year-old autistic daughter that the president forced them to leave the United States.

“My daughter is now saying, ‘Damn him, damn Trump’ and smashing her hand on the table,” O’Donnell told Jim Acosta during a Friday appearance on the Jim Acosta Show.“And I said, ‘Wow, honey, what are you thinking?’ And she said, ‘He made us move in order for our own safety, and now he’s destroying the country!’”

“Listen, she lives here [Ireland], she hears what I’m saying to you — not that I go around speaking like this every day if it’s not an interview — but I think to myself, ‘You don’t want to give this to her,'” she continued. “Whatever this thing is, of me thinking that I have to somehow stand in defiance of him. No, no, I don’t, somebody can tap me out, you know?”

“I did 22 years, I don’t really need to do any more, and I don’t want my kid to be so affected by it, and, you know, she has autism,” she added.

