Watch: Actress Jenny McCarthy Says Charlie Kirk Helped Her Devote Her Life to Jesus Christ

Actress Jenny McCarthy revealed that she and her husband Donnie Wahlberg have “become devout” Christians since Turning Point USA founder and free speech martyr Charlie Kirk’s horrific September 10 assassination. “I started Bible study immediately,” she said.

“With every horrible thing, if you find the good, it can help you move forward. Look at the mass awakening. Look at how many people came closer to God, even including myself,” McCarthy told Alex Clark on Thursday’s episode of the Culture Apothecary podcast.

Watch Below:

After being asked to elaborate, McCarthy explained that she was raised Catholic and has “a very deep relationship with God.”

“I’ve always been a follower of Christ, but when he [Kirk] passed, I completely surrendered,” she added. “I am so devoted. I mean, I started Bible study immediately.”

McCarthy then urged viewers to download the Christian app Duomo, adding that she and her husband have “become devout” Christians since Kirk’s assassination.

“I feel like Charlie knew exactly what he was doing,” the Dirty Love star asserted. “And I know now that he knew the sacrifice he was making, and watching his memorial and feeling it — couldn’t you feel it around the country? Around the world? I felt it, the mass awakening.”

“And the people that didn’t, and don’t [feel it], I don’t judge them,” she added. “They’re just, they’re not there yet — and I pray for them, too.”

“I just want Charlie to know that — and I know he knows this, because he can see us all — he changed the world. He saved the world. I mean, imagine having that as your legacy. You shifted, but you brought all those people closer to Christ. What a what a gift,” McCarthy said.

At another point in the interview, Clark noted that McCarthy posted herself “listening and singing worship music” after Kirk was murdered.

“Crying,” McCarthy added.

The Scream 3 actress then began to sob, before saying, through tears, “It was so sad, because the work he was doing was so good.”

“And it’s amazing to me how people really do have two realities,” she added. “Because there’s a certain group of people in the world that were fed only one narrative of Charlie.”

“They didn’t see the other side,” McCarthy said. “They were fed one narrative, and that’s what they believed. But if you know what Charlie was doing, you would know it was such a gift.”

“I understood his journey so much, in terms of putting yourself on the line,” the Two and a Half Men actress continued. “I personally understood what it was like to get threats. I’ve been threatened my whole career, since I’ve come out.”

McCarthy added that she knows “the courage it takes to stand in front of people, to tell your truth, to go on shows, to get beat up, to get trolled.”

“So I had such respect for him, and when he was shot,” the One on One actress said, before taking a moment to pause while covering her face as she began to cry.

“I was so broken — when he was shot I prayed, and prayed, and prayed. And then I was calling, like, every doctor I possibly could saying, ‘Tell me that this wound is something that could be healed,’ and, you know, I kind of knew it wasn’t,” McCarthy said.

“It was such a dark day. It is still a dark time, I think, for so many people,” she added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.