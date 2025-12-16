Carl Carlton, Iconic ‘She’s a Bad Mama Jama’ Singer, Dead at 73

R&B legend Carl Carlton — best known for his 1981 hit, “She’s a Bad Mama Jama,” and 1972 smooth smooth soul classic, “Everlasting Love” — has died at the age of 73 after a “long hard fight in life,” the Grammy-nominated singer’s son revealed on Sunday.

“RIP Dad, Legend Carl Carlton singer of ‘She’s a Bad Mama Jama.’ Long hard fight in life and you will be missed,” Carlton son, Carlton Hudgens II, wrote in a Sunday Facebook post, sharing a photo of his late father.

The late funk and R&B star’s son went on to issue a correction for the media, stating that his father lived until the age of 73 — not 72, noting that news outlets and Wikipedia have incorrectly stated the year of his father’s birth.

“Dad was 73 years of age, born May 21, 1952 — not 1953 as Wikipedia has wrong and now TMZ and the world has the wrong birthday,” he said, adding, “Please fix this asap.”

Hudgens also took to his Facebook Story to share a photo of his father, writing, “R.I.P Dad, You can finally rest now. Always love you.”

In a follow-up Facebook post, the soul singer’s son wrote, “Pray for my daughter, she taking her grandfather death hard. Hurts me more to see her in this pain.”

While Carlton’s official cause of death has not been publicly revealed, the soul legend’s passing comes six years after he suffered a stroke, which led to ongoing health complications, TMZ reported.

The singer — born Carlton Hudgens in Detroit, Michigan — launched his music career in the 1960s under the pseudonym Little Carl Carlton, and first landed a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 in 1974 with his cover of Robert Knight’s “Everlasting Love.”

Listen Below:

But Carlton — who dropped the nickname in the early 1970s — is perhaps best known for his hit, “She’s a Bad Mama Jama.”

The popular 1981 track, which earned the singer a Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, went on to be immortalized in pop culture, being featured in films like Miss Congeniality 2 and hit television shows like Friends.

Listen Below:

Tributes poured in on social media following the news of the R&B legend’s death.

“RIP Mr. Carlton, thanks for the great music and memories,” one X user wrote.

“Another legend gone,” another said, adding, “His music will live on.”

“Carl Carlton passed away, writer and singer of one of the greatest song ever, She’s Bad Mama Jama!” a third declared. “In honor of him, I will continue being the Baddest Mama Jama I can be.”

“We’re losing so many legends omg!” another X user exclaimed. “Carl Carlton was such an underrated R&B giant, may he rest in peace.”

“I’m afraid people don’t realize the level of greatness we just lost in Carl Carlton,” another asserted. “His self titled album is less than an hour long and it’s probably better than whatever you’ve been listening to. Give it a shot.”

