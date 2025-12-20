British Actor William Rush Dies at 31: ‘Unimaginable Grief’

British actor William Rush, best known for the British TV series Waterloo Road, has passed away at the young age of 31.

The actor’s mother, Coronation Street actress Debbie Rush, revealed her son’s death in an Instagram post telling fans that William died on December 17.

“As a family, our hearts are completely broken, and there are no words that can truly capture the depth of our loss,” she wrote on the Instagram post. “Even in our darkest moment, William gave the most precious gift of all.”

“Through being an organ donor, he has given hope and life to other families, thinking of others right to the very end,” she added. “His kindness and love will forever be part of his legacy.”

“We kindly ask that our privacy be respected as we navigate this unimaginable grief,” Debbie concluded. “William will always be loved, always missed, and forever in our hearts.”

William’s cause of death was not released.

William Rush starred as character Josh Stevenson on 168 episodes of the teen drama Waterloo Road between 2009 and 2013.

He also appeared in such shows as Grange Hill, Shameless, Casualty and Vera.

A number of members of the entertainment industry mourned William’s passing.

Waterloo Road co-star Demise Welch was one who mourned William’s loss and wrote that he was “a joy” to work with. Britain’s Got Talent winner George Sampson also gave his condolences, writing, “I’m so sorry to see this, thoughts are with you all, rest in paradise Will.”

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood also offered her condolences to William’s mother, writing, “Debbie, I am so so sorry,” and adding, “Sending you all my love.”

William leaves behind his mother, his father, Andrew Rush, his sister Poppy, and brother Tom.

