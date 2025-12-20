Celebrities Launch a Creative Coalition to Curtail ‘Unethical Business Practices’ from AI Companies

Various Hollywood celebrities, from Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Natalie Portman, have launched the Creative Coalition on AI to advocate the rights of creators.

Founded by 18 people, the group said it will fight against unethical business practices that aims to use AI as a means to disenfranchise creators.

“We’re all frankly facing the same threat, not from generative AI as a technology, but from the unethical business practices a lot of the big AI companies are guilty of,” Joseph Gordon-Levitt said in a video posted on X. “The idea is that through public pressure, through collective action, through potentially litigation and eventually legislation, creators actually have a lot of power if we come together.”

Writer-director Daniel Kwan (Everything, Everywhere, All at Once), a member of the group, told The Hollywood Reporter (THR) that many people were completely blindsided by Disney recently making a deal with OpenAI.

“On one hand, you can say that this is just a licensing deal for the characters and that’s not a big deal, and it won’t completely change the way our industry works,” Kwan told THR. “But for a lot of people, it symbolically shows a willingness to work with companies that have not been able to resolve or reconcile the problems.”

As noted by Variety, the three-year licensing agreement with OpenAI’s Sora will allow users to generated prompted “videos from a set of more than 200 masked, animated or creature characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars. Sora and ChatGPT Images are expected to start generating ‘fan-inspired’ videos with Disney’s licensed characters in early 2026.”

Disney also pledged to make a $1 billion equity investment in OpenAI as part of the deal. The deal does not include the use of any actors’ likeness, talent, or voices, which would need individual deals.

The Creators Coalition on AI said that its stance will not be a full rejection of AI and will form a committee “to establish shared standards, definitions, and best practices as well as ethical and artistic protections for if and when AI is used.”

“This is not a full rejection of AI,” the group said on its website. “The technology is here. This is a commitment to responsible, human-centered innovation. This is not a dividing line between the tech industry and the entertainment industry, nor a line between labor and corporations. Instead, we are drawing a line between those who want to do this fast, and those who want to do this right.”

Despite Disney’s deal with OpenAI, content creators are facing some crackdown from the tech industry, with YouTube recently shutting down channels that create fake movie trailers.