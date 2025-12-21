The release of director Rob Reiner’s final film, Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale, has been delayed following his murder this past weekend.

The Spinal Tap sequel would have followed the recent Spinal Tap II: The End Continues – a concert performance of the fictional band that Reiner directed.

“No release date had been set, but the company had initially set plans for an IMAX release in 2026. In light of Reiner’s death, plans to release the film are on hold for now until ‘the best path forward is decided with those closest to Rob and his family,’ sources said,” per Variety.

Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer reprise their roles in the concert film as they did in the sequel, which received mixed, but overall positive reviews with a 66 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film would also feature appearances by Shania Twain, Eric Clapton and Josh Groban.

As Breitbart News reported, acclaimed actor-director Rob Reiner (78), maker of such timeless classics like Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, and When Harry Met Sally, was found dead in his Brentwood home alongside his wife, Michele (68). Both had wounds that were consistent with a knife, with reports later indicating that their throats were slit.

Rob Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, was later arrested on suspicion of murder and is now being held without bail. Several friends of the Reiners say that Nick, who had struggled with drug addiction and mental health issues for years, was seen in a heated argument with his parents at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party just one day prior to their deaths.

