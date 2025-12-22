Nicki Minaj Urges Men to Look to ‘Amazing Role Models’ Trump & Vance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest

Rap megastar Nicki Minaj urged men to look to “amazing role models,” such as President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference on Sunday.

After being asked by Mrs. Erika Kirk to share her advice for young men, Minaj replied, “Don’t be Newscum” — referring to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) — eliciting cheers from the AmericaFest audience.

Watch Below:

“Dear young men, you have amazing role models, like our handsome, dashing, president,” the “Super Bass” singer continued.

“And you have amazing role models like the assassin JD Vance, our vice president,” Minaj added.

“And when I say that…” the rap superstar continued, before pausing and placing her hand over her mouth upon realizing her own word choice.

Referring to someone as an “assassin” is new slang to convey someone is good at what they do — similar to older slang, when one person tells another, “You’re killing it.”

“If anyone is wondering what happened here, ‘assassin’ is new slang for someone who utterly kicks ass at what they do. Nicki used that slang for JD Vance and then realized the insensitivity of using that word given the recent assassination of Erika’s husband,” one X user explained.

Kirk handed the moment gracefully, telling Minaj, “Trust me, there’s nothing new under the sun that I have not heard, so you’re fine.”

Minaj, still seemingly horrified over what she said, leaned in, appearing to try to convey something to Charlie Kirk’s widow privately, to which Erika replied, “I love you.”

“You have to laugh about it, truly,” Erika Kirk said into the microphone, adding, “God is so good. You let it roll right off your back, and this is what’s so beautiful about this moment, because if the Internet wants to clip it, who cares.”

“I love this woman, she’s an amazing woman, she has a soul and a heart for the Lord,” Erika Kirk added of Minaj. “And words are words, but I know her heart and it doesn’t even matter, and you say what you want to say, because I know your heart.”

The “Starships” singer then chimed in, telling Erika Kirk, “Thank you, sister, thank you,” before continuing to offer her advice for young men.

“For boys: be boys,” she said. “It’s okay. Be boys. Nothing wrong with being a boy.”

“Boys will be boys, and there’s nothing wrong with that,” the “Anaconda” singer asserted.

Minaj took the stage as a surprise guest on Sunday at Turning Point USA’s annual end-of-the-year conference, where she received a thunderous applause from tens of thousands of event attendees in the audience.

Elsewhere in her discussion with Erika Kirk, Minaj shared that being at AmericaFest is more important than any concert she has ever performed anywhere in the world, because slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk’s organization is “a direct link between young people and God.”

Turning Point USA’s 2025 AmericaFest was the organization’s first major event since the horrific assassination of its founder. The conference attracted over 30,000 attendees, making this year’s bittersweet event the largest in Turning Point USA history.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.