Lizzo Trashes Nicki Minaj After TPUSA Appearance: Joined Trump’s ‘Side’ for Money & ‘Privileges’

Left-wing pop star and Kamala Harris 2024 presidential surrogate Lizzo claims rap megastar Nicki Minaj only joined President Donald Trump’s “side” because she sees it as “more profitable and more beneficial,” predicting that the public will start seeing “an influx” of celebrities who will follow suit.

Rather than look into the reasons why Minaj would support President Trump, Lizzo oversimplified the matter by chalking it up as the “Super Bass” singer simply seeking “money” and certain “privileges.”

“So I’m getting texts, like, about Nicki, and I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I didn’t even know,” Lizzo said, adding, “Then I researched and saw what was going on, and I’m gonna say it like this: celebrities’ opinions of other celebrities does not matter — so my opinion of her does not matter.”

“But what I will tell you is you’re about to see an influx of people who see that it is more profitable and more beneficial to join that side. You’re gonna see it. It already started, and it’s going to continue,” the “Rumors” singer continued.

Lizzo went on to say, “We got three more years” of Trump being president, during which time there will be “people who are going to surprise you,” suggesting that she knows there are closet conservatives in the entertainment industry who may feel emboldened to let their opinions be known in the coming years.

“It’s going to hurt your feelings,” Lizzo told her fans. “It’s going to disappoint you.”

“And you have to know that, like, there’s money behind everything,” she added. “There are privileges behind every move people in these positions make, and I’m not surprised.”

Interestingly, Lizzo’s comments about Minaj convey that the “Truth Hurts” singer — who endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election — holds the narrow-minded view that no one could possibly see any advantage in supporting a Republican president unless they have some financial incentive.

Moreover, some may see the pop star’s remark that “there’s money behind everything” as Lizzo — who has gone to bat for Democrats — inadvertently revealing that she might know celebrities can, in fact, be paid for political endorsements, including possibly by Democrats, which the left has denied.

But for decades, it has been widely understood that many conservatives in the entertainment industry deliberately hide or downplay their political views in public, strongly suggesting that they do not see openly supporting Republicans as beneficial to their careers, which exist in an industry dominated by the left.

Notably, Lizzo’s remarks come after Minaj took the stage at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest last weekend, where she praised President Trump and said that being at the event was more important than any concert she has ever performed anywhere in the world, because slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk’s organization is “a direct link between young people and God.”

But Minaj has also offered reasons as to why she supports Trump, citing the president intervening and taking the “mass slaughter” of Christians in Nigeria by radical Islamists “seriously” — an issue that is close to her heart.

On Christmas, President Trump announced that he directed the United States to carry out a “powerful and deadly strike” against ISIS terrorists in Nigeria, whom he identified as responsible for targeting and killing innocent Christians at historically severe levels.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.