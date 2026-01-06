Mickey Rourke Denies Setting Up GoFundMe to Avoid Eviction: ‘I’d Rather Stick a Gun up My Ass and Pull the Trigger’

A GoFundMe page seeking donations so Oscar-nominated Mickey Rourke can avoid eviction has nothing to do with him. The actor confirmed his disassociation by declaring Monday, “I’d rather stick a gun up my ass and pull the trigger” than seek charity.

Variety first reported he issued a video posted to his Instagram page where Rourke said: “Somebody set up some kind of foundation or fund for me to donate money, like in a charity, and that’s not me, OK? If I needed money, I wouldn’t ask for no fucking charity. I’d rather stick a gun up my ass and pull the trigger.”

The outlet noted Rourke, who was speaking while cradling his dog Lucky and sporting a pink V-neck and his signature cowboy hat, said he was “frustrated and confused” by the situation. He continued:

Whoever did this, I don’t know why they did it, I don’t understand it. I wouldn’t know what a GoFund foundation is in a million years. You know, my life is very simple, I don’t go to outside sources like that. And yeah, it is embarrassing, but I’m sure I’ll get over it like anything else.

The GoFundMe page, launched on January 4, says it was set up by Liya-Joelle Jones for Kimberly Hines, is almost at its goal of $100,000, having raised over $97,000 so far.

Variety reports the donation page description claims that after Rourke, once a “force of nature” in Hollywood, stepped away from acting to become a professional boxer, he was saddled with “lasting physical and emotional scars” and abandoned by “the industry that once celebrated him.”

“Fame does not protect against hardship, and talent does not guarantee stability,” the description reads. “What remains is a person who deserves dignity, housing, and the chance to regain his footing.”

The page also says the fundraiser “is being created with Mickey’s full permission to help cover immediate housing-related expenses and prevent that from happening. ”

In his video message, the embarrassed Rourke encouraged his fans and those who had donated to not “give any money, and if you gave money, get it back.”

The actor was served a notice in December to pay about $60,000 in owed back rent or face eviction from his Los Angeles Home, as Breitbart News reported.

The property is listed as a mid-sized, three-bedroom, 1,600-square-foot home, with a monthly rent of $7,000.

Rourke is currently involved in a lawsuit against Celebrity Big Brother UK alleging the production did not pay him the agreed upon sum following his explosive early exit from the show in April of 2025.

The Angel Heart star was reportedly eliminated for repeated use of “foul” and “threatening” language.