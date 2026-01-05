Actor Mickey Rourke Launches GoFundMe to Raise $100,000 to Avoid Eviction

Actor Mickey Rourke has launched a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising enough money to avoid being evicted from his Los Angeles home and asking fans to afford him “dignity.”

The Oscar-nominated actor revealed that he was served an eviction notice on December 18 informing him that he must pay $59,100 in back rent or be evicted.

So far, the GoFundMe page, launched on January 4, has raised more than $11,500 of Rourke’s goal of $100,000.

“Mickey Rourke is currently facing a very difficult and urgent situation: he is at risk of being evicted from his home,” the page states. “Life doesn’t always move in a straight line, and despite everything Mickey has given through his work and his life, he is now dealing with a challenging financial moment that has put his housing at risk.”

“Mickey is facing a very real and urgent situation: the threat of eviction from his home,” the page states. “Mickey Rourke is an icon—but his trajectory, as painful as it is, is also a deeply human one. It is the story of someone who gave everything to his work, took real risks, and paid real costs. Fame does not protect against hardship, and talent does not guarantee stability. What remains is a person who deserves dignity, housing, and the chance to regain his footing.”

The page also says the fundraiser “is being created with Mickey’s full permission to help cover immediate housing-related expenses and prevent that from happening. ”

“The goal is to give Mickey some stability and peace of mind during a stressful time so he can stay in his home and have the space to get back on his feet,” the page adds. “Any donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference. If you’re not able to contribute, sharing this page is also a huge help. Thank you so much for your kindness and support.”

The property is listed as a mid-sized, three-bedroom, 1,600-square-foot home, with a monthly rent of $7,000.

Rourke is currently involved in a lawsuit against Celebrity Big Brother UK alleging that the production did not pay him the agreed upon sum following his explosive early exit from the show in April of 2025.

The Angel Heart star was reportedly eliminated from the show for repeated use of “foul” and “threatening” language.

Rourke claimed he was “only talking smack” and insisted that the producers of the show were well aware of his “Hollywood rebel image” when they hired him for the reality TV show, according to People.

