Nick Reiner Arraignment Postponed as Lawyer Abruptly Quits Case

The arraignment of accused murderer Nick Reiner has been postponed after his lawyer, Alan Jackson, abruptly withdrew from the case.

Reiner reportedly hired Jackson in mid-December. Jackson was a high-profile pick and previously defended Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Karen Read.

Jackson has not revealed why he resigned from the case on Wednesday. But he did insist that Reiner is innocent of murdering his father and mother, filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer. He added that he was unable to explain why he was compelled to withdraw from the case.

“Circumstances beyond our control, but more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick’s control have dictated that,” Jackson told the media, according to Fox News. “Sadly, it’s made it impossible for us to continue our representation of Nick. I’m legally, and I’m ethically prohibited from explaining all the reasons why.”

But he added that Reiner is not guilty of murder.

“We’ve investigated this matter top to bottom, back to front,” he said. “What we’ve learned – and you can take this to the bank – is that pursuant to the laws of this state, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder — Print that!”

According to legal analysts, Jackson left the case over a legal or ethical issue, Page Six noted. But others also noted that it is pretty clear that Reiner doesn’t have the financial wherewithal to pay for Jackson’s services.

Due to Jackson’s withdrawal, Reiner’s arraignment on two counts of first-degree murder was postponed Wednesday.

The new date is set for February 23 and the courts have assigned a court appointed public defender to replace Jackson, according to KTLA-TV.

The new attorney, Ricardo D. Garcia, issued a public statement.

“The Public Defender’s Office recognizes what an unimaginable tragedy this is for the Reiner family and the Los Angeles community,” Garcia wrote. “Our hearts go out to the Reiner family as they navigate this difficult time. We ask for your patience and compassion as the case moves through the legal process, as these matters are complicated and require careful consideration.”

The famed filmmaker and his wife were found stabbed to death in their home on shortly after 3:30 p.m on December 14.

Nick Reiner was eventually arrested late that night. He was booked early the next day and lodged in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s jail around 7:00 a.m. on December 15.

