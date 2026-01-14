Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser says she decided to dump her planned jokes about immigration and Donald Trump because politics right now just isn’t funny.

“It’s not funny,” Glaser, the host of the awards show broadcast on January 11, told Howard Stern on Tuesday, according to The Wrap.

She went on to explain that she originally planned to do an anti-ICE joke and a Trump joke, but they just didn’t feel right to her.

“I was going to come in at some point and say, ‘I’m hearing from the bar that we’re out of ice. And you know, we don’t really need ice. And actually, I hate ice,'” Glaser told Stern. “It just felt like, oh, even that’s just being too trivial. That’s what it felt like. This isn’t even that anymore. It’s hard to strike the right tone.”

She added that comedian Steve Martin wrote a joke for her about the Trump-Kennedy Center renaming, but he later called her and asked her not to deliver the joke because it just wasn’t going to work.

Glaser didn’t eschew politics entirely during the awards show, though. She did take aim at CBS and the Epstein Files from the stage.

In one segment she joked, “The award for most editing goes to CBS News. Yes, CBS News: America’s newest place to see BS news” (Rush Limbaugh first made this joke decades ago).

As to the Epstein Files, she joked about how many celebrities might be finding their names connected to the convicted pedophile.

“There are so many A-listers, and by A-listers, I do mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted,” she said on Sunday. “And the Golden Globe for best editing goes to the Justice Department.”

Glaser also took a jab at the general godlessness of Hollywood by taking note of how many thanked God for their success.

“Alright, cast and crew are leading the way with 11 mentions,” she said. “Moms are holding strong with three shoutouts. God, creator of the universe, with zero mentions.”

