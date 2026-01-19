Martha Graham Dance Company Bows to Woke Mob, Cancels Kennedy Center Show

New York City’s iconic Martha Graham Dance Company, the oldest dance troupe in America, caved to the woke mob by canceling its upcoming performance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

“The Martha Graham Dance Company regrets that we are unable to perform at the Kennedy Center in April,” the company told the New York Daily News on Friday. “We hope to perform at the center in the future.”

The dance troupe, which turns 100-years-old this year, was set to perform at the Kennedy Center venue as part of its nationwide centennial tour.

While the company did not offer a reason, the cancellation follows several other entertainers who have axed their shows at the the historic Washington, D.C. venue since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in early 2025.

Moreover, the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees voted unanimously in December to add President Trump’s name to the iconic venue.

The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will now bear the names of two American presidents, as the institution will be renamed “The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.”

Following this revelation, jazz musician Chuck Redd skipped out on a planned Christmas Eve concert at the Kennedy Center — a holiday tradition dating back more than 20 years — citing the president’s name being added to the facility.

In the days that followed, other artists — such as the Asian AF comedy troupe, jazz musician Wayne Tucker and his band, The Bad Mothas, and the dance company Doug Varone and Dancers — canceled their shows as well.

Earlier this month, Stephen Schwartz, composer of the Broadway musical, Wicked, said he will not appear at the Kennedy Center after its board voted to change the name of the venue, calling the performing arts center “political.”

However, how it is considered “political” to have two presidents in the name of the performing arts center instead of one remains unclear.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.