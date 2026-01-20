Timothy Busfield Edited Out of Amazon MGM Film After Child Sex Abuse Charges Filed

Actor Timothy Busfield has been edited out of an upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film following allegations of sexual abuse.

Sources familiar with the production confirmed to Deadline that the Field of Dreams actor would be edited out of the film, which echoes what happened to actor Kevin Spacey in All the Money in the World following #MeToo allegations.

“A role played by Timothy Busfield in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios rom-com You Deserve Each Other has been edited out in the wake of sex abuse charges filed against the actor, sources confirmed to Deadline,” noted the outlet on Monday.

“Filming has completed, Deadline has learned, so Busfield’s role as Bernie, father to Fahy’s Naomi, already had been shot. No release date for the movie has been set,” it added.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Busfield turned himself into authorities in New Mexico after a warrant was issued for his arrest one week prior “on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.” Innovative Artists, which is based in Los Angeles and New York, subsequently released the 68-year-old actor and director as a client, Deadline reported.

“The charges stem from allegations that Busfield inappropriately touched a young boy on the set of the TV series The Cleaning Lady that he was directing,” said the Breitbart report.

“A criminal complaint filed by an investigator with the Albuquerque Police Department says the boy reported that he was 7 years old when Busfield touched him three or four times on private areas over his clothing. Busfield allegedly touched him five or six times on another occasion when he was 8, the complaint said,” it added.

The boy’s twin brother also claims that Busfield touched him, adding that he kept quiet for fear of getting in trouble.

Busfield denied the allegations when interviewed by authorities last fall, asserting that the boys’ mother sought revenge after he replaced them on the series. Busfield described the set as a playful environment where he might have picked up and tickled the boys.

“I mean, I’m always around people, right? It would be, you know, in front of the parents. There would never be a weird moment about it,” Busfield said in the interview.

“I don’t really remember picking those boys up,” he reportedly added. “I remember picking up the boy who followed them. I’d pick him up and he’d be giggling and that would sort of get him ready to act.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.