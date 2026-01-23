Watch: Jane Fonda Falsely Accuses Trump’s ICE of ‘Kidnapping’ and ‘Blinding’ People

Famed extremist left-wing actress Jane Fonda is now falsely accusing President Donald Trump of “kidnapping” and “blinding” people with his illegal immigration crackdown policies.

Fonda, who is grossly infamous for enthusiastically supporting the North Korean communist soldiers who were killing Americans during the Vietnam War, took the stage with soon-to-be canceled CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert on Thursday to insist that the Trump administration is a criminal enterprise.

The Barbarella star began her rant by ignoring the fact that millions of Americans voted for Trump to be doing exactly what he’s doing, by insisting “we pay their salaries” and adding “we should be in charge.”

“If the government is not meeting the needs of its people, there’s something wrong, right?” she cried.

“We’re seeing things happen that have never happened before,” she exclaimed. “This isn’t like it was in the 40s and 50s.”

“Authoritarianism has made its way into every single nook and cranny of our government,” the ill-informed leftist ranted.

She went on to lay out a series of lies about the Trump administration’s actions.

“They are kidnapping people. They are illegally deporting American citizens,” she bloviated. “Minneapolis where they shot Mz Good. They’re shooting people, they’re blinding people — all kinds of really, really bad things are happening.”

“And it’s not a question of right or left. I don’t care what party you belong to,” she disingenuously added. “It’s a question of right or wrong!”

“I think lines are being crossed,” she concluded, “and, it’s enough.”

Watch the whole interview:

CBS announced late last year that Stephen Colbert’s show will come to an end in May after years of low ratings.

