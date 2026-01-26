Fact Check: Whoopi Goldberg Claims Armed Man Shot in Minneapolis Merely Had ‘His Phone and a Bottle of Water’

CLAIM: ABC’s The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed Monday that the man shot in Minneapolis by a federal agent Saturday had a “phone and a bottle of water.”

VERDICT: False.

DHS posted information to X, which said, “At 9:05 a.m. CT., as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an armed man approached U.S. Border Patrol Officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.”

They added, “The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted…”

The man, now identified as Alex Pretti, was shot and died from his injuries. The DHS post made clear he “also had 2 magazines and no ID.”

The DHS post includes a photo of the gun Pretti was carrying:

The gun appears to be a Sig Sauer AXG Combat 9mm, which runs about $1,200-$1,400.

Pretti’s ex-wife told the AP he got a concealed carry permit approximately three years ago and owned “at least one” pistol at the time of their separation.

Whoopi’s claim that Pretti was merely carrying a phone and a bottle of water is false.

