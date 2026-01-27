John Stamos Attacks ICE Agents as ‘The Bad Guys’

Full House star John Stamos came out swinging against federal immigration officers, calling them “the bad guys” and saying they aren’t treating people “like human beings.”

On Monday, the actor posted to his Instagram Stories an image of a handwritten note laying out his feelings on the left-wing agitator-induced unrest in Minneapolis.

“I usually stay out of politics. This doesn’t feel like that,” Stamos wrote in his note. “What I’m seeing from ICE feels cruel. I don’t need it explained away or reframed. I trust my own eyes!”

“When people are treated like threats instead of human beings, when fear is the tactic, something is broken,” he expounded. “‘Stay in your lane, actor’ doesn’t apply when basic humanity is the lane. This is all of our lane! I’m tired of the hypocrisy, too. The speed of the cycle has erased shame. Harm happens, outrage flashes, then we move on like nothing stuck.”

“But it sticks,” he concluded, “This doesn’t feel right, and staying quiet feels worse. Lately, it feels like the bad guys are winning. Maybe the least we can do is not look away.”

Stamos endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024, even going so far as to say that he wouldn’t mind paying far more in taxes under Harris, writing on Instagram, “I’m okay with paying higher taxes if it means a stronger, fairer system that lifts everyone. My cup overflows, and I believe it should help fill others’ too.”

Left-wingers were upset with Stamos, though, when he appeared at Mar-a-Lago last April and they accused him of supporting Trump. But the accusation was incorrect because he was not at the resort to support Trump, but was instead there to emcee an event for the nonprofit Palm Beach Ray of Hope, which was running its “Dancing with the Palm Beach Stars” to raise money to support nursing students.

