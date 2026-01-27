Watch — Country Megastar Jelly Roll Shares Gospel Message Live on Netflix: ‘Jesus Is for Everybody’

Country megastar Jelly Roll shared a Gospel message on Netflix’s popular Star Search competition series, telling a contestant who opened up about his struggles with addiction that “Jesus is for everybody,” eliciting a roar of cheers from audience members.

The Gospel message of redemption was shared after Star Search contestant Bear Bailey performed Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll’s 2024 song, “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” before the show’s judges.

Jelly Roll serves on the panel of judges, alongside actress Sarah Michelle Gellar and former model Chrissy Teigen, for the live competition series.

After his performance, Bailey opened up about drug addiction, saying, ” I’ve lost everything because of addictions, and I’m not perfect, but I serve a God who is, and he believes in redemption,” adding, “Jesus has redeemed me.”

Jelly Roll responded by suggesting the moment was orchestrated by God, revealing, through tears, “I prayed this morning. I said, ‘God, give me an opportunity to talk about you.’ I said, ‘God, night one was great, but I didn’t get to live on my purpose yet — you called me here to talk about you.'”

Watch Below:

“And what I just seen was a room full of people that might not have ever felt it before, but that is called the Holy Spirit of God,” the “Save Me” singer continued, as audience members cheers after each pause.

“And let me tell you something about the Holy Spirit of God: He don’t care anything about your past. He doesn’t care what you’ve been through. He doesn’t care about your drug addiction. He is your Father,” Jelly Roll added.

“He hung so you can stand here and sing His name on the biggest streaming service in the world! On Netflix!” Jelly Roll exclaimed as the crowd went wild, adding, “This is God, brother, this is a God moment to show what God has done. He is a redeemer. He is for everybody.”

The “Son of a Sinner” singer went on to declare, “Jesus is for everybody. He doesn’t hate anybody. He loves everybody, and that’s what He stands for.”

“You took my song and made it your song,” he added. “In fact, you took our song and you gave it to God. I know Brandon Lake’s somewhere, crying right now.”

Bailey then revealed that he had actually chosen to perform the song before learning that Jelly Roll would be one of the judges, a revelation that left the “Need a Favor” singer momentarily speechless.

As the Star Search contestant finished speaking, Jelly Roll struggled to respond, before finally saying, “I don’t know, you might have to start with Chrissy,” signaling that he wanted a fellow judge to vote first so that he could take a moment to compose himself.

Teigen ended up giving Bailey four stars, while Gellar and Jelly Roll each awarded him him five — the highest rating a contestant can receive from a judge on the Netflix 2026 reboot of the series.

“We should only give fives to people that we think could actually win this show,” Jelly Roll said. “And you, my friend, can win this show.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.