Ice-T Changed Lyrics from His 1992 Song ‘Cop Killer’ to ‘ICE Killer’ During a Recent Performance: America ‘Headed to Some Really Ugly Terrain’

Rapper Ice-T, longtime star of NBC’s Law & Order: SVU, said he swapped the lyrics from his track “Cop Killer” to “ICE Killer” during a live performance because he fears America is “headed to some really ugly terrain.”

Variety reports Ice-T recently told “The Breakfast Club” (via Entertainment Weekly) why he switched the lyrics from his controversial 1992 anthem mid-live performance.

The Grammy winner explained when he first did it during a Los Angeles show in July, it wasn’t a premeditated change. He said:

I have political things I think about. Now when I did that, that didn’t happen just recently. It happened when we played in L.A. at the Warped Tour. When I was there, ICE was active out there. So it’s like, I’m in the midst of ICE raids and stuff like that, and I’m in front of an L.A. audience, and it just came out. I didn’t know I was gonna do it.

He added, “My brain just said, ‘Do “ICE Killer.”‘ And it went over.”

The Variety report goes on to outline Ice-T maintained whether he says “Cop Killer” or “ICE Killer,” the message is the same.

He said of the song’s purpose, “I’m just protesting,” and thus seeking to object to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) working to arrest illegal aliens, many with criminal convictions and final deportation orders, across Minnesota.



“I think we’re headed to some really ugly terrain,” he said. “And Black people really ain’t got nothing to do with it. It’s bad. I think the moment somebody shoots an ICE agent, it’s gonna get bad.”

Separately TMZ caught up with Ice-T in New York City on Tuesday where he issued a warning for those joining the mass anti-ICE protests still roiling Minnesota. “Stand strong and stay out the way,” he said. “These cats will kill you.”