Watch Live: Breitbart at the Red Carpet Premiere of ‘Melania’

Breitbart News covers the red carpet premiere of Melania, the documentary covering First Lady Melania Trump’s life, on Thursday, January 29.

Marc Beckman, the film’s producer, told Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater: “This movie is about us. It’s about us as Americans. It’s about us as people who believe in individual liberty and freedom. It’s a really important moment in time for our country.”

“The film is beautiful. The First Lady has spent a year of her life authoring this film. We work around the clock. The entire creative direction of this film was built by the First Lady of the United States,” he continued. “We need to get this movie to number one not because of the box office receipts but to prove that Republican culture, conservative culture, individual liberty matters.”