Eva Longoria: ICE ‘Blatantly Murdering U.S. Citizens;’ Imagine What They’re Doing When No Cameras Are Around

Actress Eva Longoria took to social media to fearmonger and falsely declare that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are “blatantly murdering U.S. citizens,” before suggesting the agency is engaging in egregious behavior “behind closed doors at detention centers with no cameras around.”

“I know we’re going through a really tough time right now as a country, and I know my community, especially, has been facing a lot. Injustice and fear and moments of hopelessness. Everything that’s happening in Minneapolis is so destabilizing,” Longoria began in her rant.

The Harsh Times star then claimed that federal agents have committed “the murder of Alex Pretti” and “the murder of Renee Good” before any of the officers involved in the shootings have faced a jury trial to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

“They’re blatantly murdering U.S. citizens, detaining 5-year-olds, patrolling schools and churches,” Longoria fearmongered, before asking her fans to “imagine what they’re doing behind closed doors at detention centers with no cameras around.”

“There’s so many reports saying they’re denying people medical assistance,” the actress continued. “Disappearing people from detention databases, so many families have reported their loved ones missing after being detained by ICE.”

Longoria — who tried to convince the public that ICE agents are engaged in all types of frightening and egregious acts — went on to assert that federal agents are actually the ones “trying to convince people that they’re more powerful than they are, and that they’re scarier than they are.”

“They’re dangerous, don’t get me wrong, but this is the moment that we need to keep standing together,” the Desperate Housewives actress added, before praising “protesters” who have “been out there” on the streets and declaring, “We need ICE out.”

Hollywood celebrities have shared increasingly unhinged reactions to ICE operations in recent days. Giancarlo Esposito, best known for playing Gus Fring on Breaking Bad, called for the public to participate in a “revolution” to combat ICE — all while the actor, with an estimated net worth of $4 million, most likely plans to sit comfortably and watch from the safety of his home.

“This is time for a revolution,” Esposito said, before casually adding that “50 million” or “however” many people might die as a result of a so-called revolution, “but the rest of us would survive.”

“They can’t take us all down,” he said. “If the whole world showed up on Putin’s doorstep or the Iranians’ doorstep or in Washington, they’ll kill 500, 50 million, or however [many], but the rest of us would survive.”

