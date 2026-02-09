Joy Reid: Republicans Using Nicki Minaj as a ‘House Pet’ to Put ‘Blackface’ on MAGA

Left-wing podcaster Joy Reid accused Republicans of using rap megastar Nicki Minaj as a “house pet” for “cultural cool” credibility and putting “blackface” on MAGA — suggesting that all black people must remain obedient to the left or else be reduced to nothing more than a domestic servant by the likes of the former MSNBC host.

“There’s a reason that the other side is giddy about having Nicki Minaj,” Reid said at the beginning of her racially-charged rant attacking Minaj during a recent interview on The Don Lemon Show, before claiming the “Starships” singer is a rapper Republicans “despise” and “don’t respect.”

Watch Below:

“The reason they want her on a leash as their house pet, cuddled at Donald Trump’s feet, the reason she is the new house pet is because they need black people to give them cultural cool,” Reid added.

“Black cultural cool has always been a powerful, powerful element in the country,” the 57-year-old continued, before name-dropping other black Republicans who have either “gone off the field” or are “not popular enough” while a white co-host chuckled in the background.

Reid then launched into a full-fledged attack on Minaj, referring to the rapper as “the Trinidadian who doesn’t care about the killing of Trinidadian fishermen,” as well as someone “who hates on women who are more popular than her,” before mentioning Cardi B, who she claimed is “better at cultural marketing.”

Continuing her petty, Mean Girls-esque tirade, Reid declared, “She’ll never be Rihanna. She’ll never have a brand like Rihanna. She’ll never be Beyoncé.”

“She’s a 40-something-year old black female rapper who clearly don’t care that much about black people or immigrants, even though she was an undocumented immigrant,” Reid continued.

“They wouldn’t want her if they didn’t need cultural cool. Their problem is she ain’t cultural cool no more,” she added.

Reid went on to mention “the Barbz” — referring to Minaj’s fanbase — before performing a line of musical parody of the rapper’s 2012 hit, “Beez in the Trap,” proclaiming, “So, the Barbs, you know… Nicki ain’t shit, and she ain’t saying nothing, and a 100 little Barbz can’t tell me nothing.”

“She not gonna work, but they’re going to keep looking for somebody black to be the face to put blackface on MAGA,” Reid asserted, adding, “They know that cultural cool matters. That’s why they’re doing it.”

Minaj, who publicly supports President Donald Trump and his administration on issues that include stopping the persecution and slaughter of Christians in Nigeria, has been under attack by left-wing public figures for daring to express a different political opinion.

The “Super Bass” singer’s fans, however, appear to have her back, as they have collectively taken to social media in recent weeks to announce they are switching to the Republican Party.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.