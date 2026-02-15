HBO’s ‘The Pitt’ Star Taylor Dearden Protests ICE at Independent Spirit Awards: ‘There Is No L.A. Without Immigrants’

HBO Max’s The Pitt star Taylor Dearden declared “there is no L.A. without immigrants” during a red carpet interview at the Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday.

“I’m a third generation Angeleno, which is apparently very rare, but there is no L.A. without immigrants,” Dearden, the daughter of Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston, told Variety after being asked about her “ICE OUT” pin at the Spirit Awards.

Dearden went on to issue a bit of a word salad, adding, “And it feels like it’s such an assault on everyone, at all times, and, I think, especially as an Angeleno, we feel especially proud of our immigrants, and it feels like — it is hard, and I think the more we talk about it, the more we try and remind everyone how weird it is and it’s not normal and it’s not okay, the better, hopefully.”

“You have to be hopeful,” the 33-year-old continued. “It’s still really scary, and it’s hard to figure out how to stop it, but I think with us talking about it, filming everything that happens, and alerting friends and neighbors, everything we can do, it all helps.”

Watch Below:

After being asked if artists should be speaking out about politics, Dearden replied, “If you’re given a platform for some reason or another, whether or not you’re an artist or anything else, I don’t know, I think it is a bit of a responsibility to use the platform for what you feel is an objective good.”

“I mean, not get into the nitty gritty of individual policies, but I think something that is so objectively bad needs to be called out,” the 101 Ways to Get Rejected actress added.

As Breitbart News reported, several celebrities have been unable to help themselves from complaining about the enforcement of U.S. law in recent weeks, with many taking to social media or red carpet interviews to issue unhinged diatribes.