Actor Martin Short’s Daughter Katherine Dead at 42

Actor Martin Short’s daughter, Katherine Short, died by suicide on Monday at the age of 42.

The LAPD and fire department responded to Katherine Short’s Hollywood Hills home on Monday after 6:40 p.m. PT, where she was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” a representative told the outlet.

“The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time,” the representative added. “Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

The 42-year-old was the daughter of the Father of the Bride star and Nancy Dolman, Martin Short’s wife of 30 years who died from ovarian cancer in 2010.

Katherine, who mostly stayed out of the public eye, despite being the daughter of a famous actor, was a social worker in Los Angeles after receiving her bachelor’s degree from NYU and her master’s in social work from USC several years later, TMZ noted.

She was also reportedly involved with a nonprofit organization called Bring Change To Mind, which seeks to dismantle stigmas having to do with mental health issues.

Katherine was the Innerspace star’s oldest child. She is survived by her father, and two younger brothers, 36-year-old Henry and 39-year-old Oliver.

This is the second personal tragedy Martin Short has suffered in the past several weeks, as the actor lost his longtime friend, Home Alone star Catherine O’Hara, who died last month at the age of 71.

Martin Short has comedy shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Milwaukee and Minneapolis, respectively. Theater staff told TMZ it remains unclear whether the shows will take place.

