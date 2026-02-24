Millionaire Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Demands New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ‘Tax the Rich’

Actor Mark Ruffalo, who has an estimated net worth of $35 million, is demanding that New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) “tax the rich,” claiming that a majority of “New Yorkers like me” agree with him.

“New York rent is crushing people. Childcare now costs over $20,000 a year on average,” Ruffalo said in a video posted to social media, before complaining about President Donald Trump’s policies, claiming they are “making the billionaires richer, while working families endure cuts to essential services.”

“Last year, over a million New Yorkers came together to vote for Mayor Mamdani’s affordability agenda. So, who’s getting in the way?” the Spotlight star added.

Ruffalo then appealed to the New York governor, telling Hochul she “has a choice to make.”

“You protect working families and tax the rich or make Trump’s cuts worse by forcing everyday people to pay more,” the Avengers actor said.

Watch Below:

Ruffalo, who has an estimated net worth of $35 million, went on to declare that “60 percent of New Yorkers like me agree that we should tax billionaires and corporations to fund childcare, housing, and transit.”

“Working people shouldn’t be the ones always stuck with the bill,” the actor added, before announcing that on Wednesday, “thousands of folks are going to Albany to send Kathy Hochul one clear message,” which is to “tax the rich for a New York that we can all afford.”

“They can handle it,” Ruffalo insisted.

