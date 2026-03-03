Oscar-Nominated Iranian Filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof Celebrates the Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

While leftists in Hollywood are decrying President Donald Trump’s military actions in Iran, celebrated Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof is celebrating the death of Iranian Mullah Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and was even heard wishing his death was even more painful.

After Khamenei’s death, the Seed of the Sacred Fig director blasted the former religious fanatic as exhibiting “the darkest possible dimensions of modern human existence.”

Khamenei was taken out on Saturday with an air strike by the United States and Israel that targeted Iran’s terror-sponsoring fundamentalist Islamic leadership. The regime’s chief of army staff and defense minister were also killed in the strike according to Iranian sources.

Rasoulof posted a message to his Instagram account saying that Khamenei is “undoubtedly the most hated figure on contemporary history.”

Rasoulof also felt that Khamenei’s death was a “cheap end” for all the misery he caused in life.

The director is one of the most celebrated Iranian filmmakers in the world today, but his films have been banned by the Khamenei regime for 20 years. He was also sentenced to six years in an Iranian prison for his film, Goodbye, which won two prizes at the Cannes Film Festival.

After other attacks n his freedom and career, Rasoulof fled to Germany in 2024 after being sentenced to another stint in Iranian prison and an order to be flogged in public when his latest film, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, debuted.

