Video: Rihanna Recruits Elon Musk’s Transgender Son to Model Women’s Sports Bras

Xavier Alexander Musk, who now goes by the name Vivian Jenna Wilson, has been seen been making a name for himself as a women’s sports bra model for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty brand.

The aspiring transgender model’s work has been seen on social media and shared.

As Breitbart News reported, Elon Musk’s estranged trans child made his drag debut at a show hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Pattie Gonia last year.

“AHHHH I’m so excited,” Wilson wrote ahead of his first-ever drag performance.

Gonia’s “SAVE HER” drag performance, which combined parading around in women’s clothing with environmental activism, also features drag queens who go by the names Sequoia, Vera!, Jacob Ostler, Skirt Cocaine, Noxxia Datura, and Trudy Tective.

That show saw Xavier Alexander Musk dance on stage in front of cheering crowds in a full-length black catsuit and his trademark long blonde hair, took place at The Bellwether; all proceeds of the show, the full name of which was Pattie Gonia Presents SAVE HER! — An Environmental Drag Show, went towards “immigrant legal defense funds.”