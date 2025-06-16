Elon Musk’s Trans Child Stars in Immigration Legal Fund Benefit Drag Show Hosted by ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Pattie Gonia

Multi-billionaire Elon Musk’s estranged trans offspring made his drag debut at a fundraiser for legal aid for immigrants on the weekend at an event hosted by RuPaul Drag Race star Pattie Gonia.

The debut appearance came at the ‘SAVE HER!’ drag show, in Los Angeles, California.

Pink News reports the show saw Xavier Alexander Musk, who now goes by the name Vivian Jenna Wilson, dance on stage in front of cheering crowds in a full-length black catsuit and his trademark long blonde hair, took place at The Bellwether; all proceeds of the show, the full name of which was Pattie Gonia Presents SAVE HER! — An Environmental Drag Show, went towards “immigrant legal defense funds.”

A video of Wilson performing was posted to OutMagazine’s social media:

Wilson, who publicly shared his desire to start drag, has celebrated five years since coming out as trans and is perhaps best known for publicly humiliating his father online.

Musk previously claimed his son was “killed [by the] woke mind virus”, something which Wilson replied to that he “looked pretty good for a dead b*tch” (in a Drag Race reference).

As Breitbart News reported, Wilson also landed his first modeling gig earlier this month, working with the queer clothing company WILDFANG, based in Portland, Oregon.

“Going from wearing [WILDFANG] to modelling for them,” Wilson boasted in the caption of a recent Instagram post.

Pattie Gonia recently celebrated a group of LGBTQI+ activist climbers unfurling a massive transgender flag on the famous El Capitan rock formation in Yosemite National Park.