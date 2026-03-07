Millionaire Actress Gillian Anderson Says She Will Keep Whining About Men Making More Money than Her

Millionaire actress Gillian Anderson says she will continue to complain about Hollywood’s sex pay gap instead of being thankful for her comfortable lifestyle.

“I think for a long time, I either didn’t want the responsibility of being a role model or being labelled as a role model,” Anderson said of making it more popular for women to demand higher salaries during Wednesday’s episode of Josh Smith’s Great Chat Show.

Watch Below:

Anderson — who came to fame with her role as Dana Scully on The X-Files — was referring to the time she told The Daily Beast she had been offered “half” of actor David Duchovny’s salary for a revival of the series.

“It felt like after a while talking about equal pay, talking about ‘the Scully effect’ — it felt like old news to me, at a certain point, I kind of pushed back against it, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, they want to talk about this again,'” the Bleak House actress continued.

The “Scully effect” refers to a phenomenon where a generation of women began pursuing careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), inspired by Anderson’s X-Files character.

“And it wasn’t until being offered a huge percentage less than my male costar that I suddenly thought, ‘Actually, I need to keep fucking talking about this,’ because this is still an issue, and I didn’t realize that,” Anderson said.

“I’ve been pushing it away because it felt like old news, but actually it’s still in our present,” she added.

The War & Peace actress went on to say that while she has always been “a very private person,” she has learned to be more open while working on her book, playing Jean Milburn on Netflix’s Sex Education, and launching her functional drinks brand, G Spot.

When speaking with companies about how to market her brand, Anderson said they typically ask her, “Who are you and why would people want to hear from you?” which made her realize that they want her to keep talking about the types of things she is known for.

“They want me to use my voice, and I’ve always run from that,” the actress said. “In the last couple of years, I have been embracing that, and actually starting to kind of enjoy it a little bit.”

“I’ve said ‘No’ a lot in my life,” Anderson admitted. “No, I won’t speak at a university. No, I won’t be too vocal of an advocate for something. And I’m starting to say yes.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.