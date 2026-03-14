Composer Labrinth Declares ‘F**k Euphoria’ After Working on Season 3 of HBO Show — ‘I’m Done with This Industry’

British singer-songwriter Labrinth, who composes music for HBO’s popular Euphoria series, took to social media Thursday morning to declare he is “done” with the industry, adding, “Fuck Euphoria” — after working on Season 3 of the show.

“I’m done with this industry. Fuck Columbia. Double fuck Euphoria,” Labrinth said in an all-caps message on his Instagram post, adding, “I’m out. Thank you and good night.”

Fans of Sam Levinson’s award-winning HBO drama know Labrinth from Euphoria‘s soundtrack, as the songwriter has composed several tracks heard on the show, including “Still Don’t Know My Name,” “Mount Everest,” “Formula,” and “Forever.”

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Fans took to the comment section of the British singer-songwriter’s Instagram post to express their dismay.

“You totally made Euphoria. Whatever it is I just know I’m on your side,” read the top-liked comment, which collected more than 70,900 likes.

“Please don’t stop making music the world needs you,” another fan begged.

“Euphoria won’t feel the same without your music,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“You are literally the face of Euphoria, please don’t do this to us,” another echoed.

“Do not stop making art because of the suits,” another fan urged. “You’re the realest one we have [right now].”

While it remains unclear why Labrinth has declared he is “done” with the industry and to “Fuck Euphoria” altogether, his announcement comes after the show’s long-awaited third season is set to finally premiere on HBO and Max next month.

It is also not immediately clear why the 37-year-old composer called out his record label, Columbia.

Season 3 of Euphoria will be back on April 12 after a delay of over four years due to several issues, including scheduling conflicts as cast members became bigger stars, the 2023 Hollywood writers’ strike, and the unexpected death of one of the show’s actors, Angus Cloud.

The popular series, which originally aired in 2019, has helped launched the careers of several leading cast members, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi.

Last year, it was revealed that Oscar-winning German composer and producer Hans Zimmer would join Euphoria in collaboration with Labrinth to score the show’s third season.

“Labrinth’s music has shaped the show’s identity and I’m looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music,” Zimmer told Variety at the time.

For his part, Labrinth echoed Zimmer’s sentiments, telling the magazine in July 2025 that it was “so great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season.”

At the time of this writing, Labrinth has not offered any additional context as to why he has since appeared to have a change of heart.

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Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.