Watch: Actress Jessie Buckley Praises Marriage, Motherhood During Powerful Oscar-Winning Speech

Actress Jessie Buckley praised marriage and motherhood during her Oscar-winning speech on Sunday night. The “journey to understand the capacity of a mother’s love is the greatest collision of my life,” the Wild Rose star proclaimed.

“Fred, I love you, man. You’re the most incredible dad, you’re my best friend, and I want to have 20,000 more babies with you,” Buckley told her husband, Freddie Sorensen, during her acceptance speech for Best Actress for her leading role as Agnes in the 2025 film, Hamnet.

“And I love my little girl, who is eight months, who has absolutely no idea what’s going on, and is probably dreaming of milk,” Buckley continued. “But this is kind of a big deal, and I love you, and I love being your mom, and I can’t wait to discover life beside you.”

“To get to know this incandescent woman, and journey to understand the capacity of a mother’s love is the greatest collision of my life,” the actress elaborated.

Buckley concluded her remarks, declaring, “It’s Mother’s Day in the UK today, so I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart.”

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Social media users reacted by lauding the Fargo actress, noting that there appears to be a “cultural shift” in Hollywood that includes a message expressing “marriage isn’t a trap, babies aren’t burdens, [and] motherhood is a gift.”

“The cultural shift is so tangible,” one X user wrote, adding, “A while back motherhood and family life would not be a conversation on a stage like this.”

“Much better than hearing Michelle Williams say she won an Oscar because she aborted her child,” another asserted, referring to the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, when actress Michelle Williams bizarrely credited her career success to the ability to have an abortion.

“About time a female lead took the feminism route of marriage and motherhood, rather than extolling the ‘virtue’ of abortion to get where she is,” a third X user echoed.

“She knows that life is incomplete without all this,” another said of Buckley.

“Good on you Jessie,” another X user commented. “Very brave words to utter on a Hollywood stage in this day and age.”

Notably, Buckley’s Oscar win on Sunday night also makes her the first Irish actress to win the Academy Award for Best Actress.